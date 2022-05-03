Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
LESTER "SATCH" H. LUSHER, 78, of St. Albans, passed away April 29, 2022 at CAMC Teays Valley Hospital, Hurricane.
He was born on June 23, 1943 in Charleston, the son of Lawrence and Mary Phares Lusher. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brother, Larry Lusher, and sister, Mary Lou Morrison.
Les served in the US Army during the Vietnam Conflict. Honorably discharged, he worked as a chemical operator for Appalachian Power. He retired from John Amos Power Plant as an instructor. He was a 1961 graduate of Nitro High School.
He is survived by his loving companion and love of his life, Linda Yoho, of St. Albans, stepdaughter, Jodi Pauley (Eric), of Scott Depot, stepdaughter, Jennifer Yoho (Angelo), of Malibu, CA, daughters, Aliza Long (Jeff), of Hurricane, Anissa Hughes, of Columbus, OH, and Angela Lusher, of Dunbar, grandchildren, Brandon Pauley (Kaylea), of Poca, Andrew Pauley, of Scott Depot, Alyson Long, of Hurricane, and Milo Hughes, of Columbus, OH, sister, Betty Weaver (Jim), of Columbus, OH, nieces and nephews, Timmy Pennington, Cheryl Garnes, Tammy Conley, Larry Lusher, Lance Lusher, Ladonna Lusher, Lori McGrew, Pam McDown, Dan Persons, and David Morrison.
Les shared a lifelong friendship with Bill Hall, of Valley Head, Mike Carroll, of Birmingham, AL, Frank Henson, of Pliny, and Ray Friedly, of Scott Depot, neighbors, Jimmy John, and Cody Vance (Julie). He treasured their friendship.
Les had many passions in his life. His first was his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He loved his church family and Pastor Greg Hill. If Les wasn't at church, you could find him in his garage building, working on, or restoring old cars.
Les died unexpectedly after suffering with congestive heart failure for several years and was carried into heaven by God's heavenly angels.
Celebration of Satch's life will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home with Pastor Greg Hill officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes with Military Graveside Rites conducted by St. Albans VFW Post 6418 and American Legion Post 73
Gathering of family and friends will be from 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.