Linda Shamblin

LINDA "SAMI SUE" SHAMBLIN, 71, of O'Fallon, IL, formerly of Nitro, passed away December 16, 2020. She retired from Rite Aid Warehouse after 30 years of service. She loved camping, and her family. A loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend that will be missed by all who knew her.
Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law Brian and Darlene Shamblin, grandchildren Blake and Kennedy Shamblin, two brothers Jerry and Douglas Withrow, and a host of close friends and relatives.
Celebration of Linda's life will be 1 p.m. December 23, 2020 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 11 until time of service.
