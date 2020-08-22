LINDA SHARON TURLEY LEDFORD.
On the morning of August 19th, 2020 Linda Sharon Turley Ledford entered into Heaven peacefully with the love of her life, her beautiful daughter and oldest sister "Sis" by her side. Meeting her at the gates of Heaven to welcome her in were her mother and father, Sidney and Thelma Turley who placed her and Denny's two greatly missed Sunshine Babies in her arms. Along with her mother and father-in-law Dennis and Ruby Ledford, brother's John and Jerry Turley, brother-in-law Averol Cavender, Richard and John Ledford and sister-in-law Georgie Turley and Judy Ledford. And most importantly her sweet loving Lord Jesus himself.
Linda was born in Saint Albans West Virginia with unspeakable beauty. In February of 1960, her oldest sister wanted to put that beauty into action and enter Linda into the local Valentine Queen Pageant where she finished runner-up. Uninterested, Linda gave her spot up to the next young lady in line. That same summer in June, Linda met her prince charming at Ocean View Beach in Virginia. After a 3 day love affair, they parted paths and for over an entire year while Denny was deployed with the Air Force to Greenland, they corresponded through letters. Upon his return he made the trip to West Virginia to see the woman he met over a year ago. It only took a few days together but as Linda watched from the front porch as Denny was driving away to return to Virginia, in true romance fashion, Denny stopped the car and ran to back to her letting her know he refused to live without her. Within a week they were married and beginning their love story that they would write for the next 59 years.
Linda worked at C & O Motors for nearly 40 years but first and foremost she was a Momma and she loved her daughter fiercely. In true Turley fashion she was a strong, independent woman who would stand her ground. But she was also one of the most loving, sweet, compassionate, kind, soft hearted people you could know. And for those reasons if you knew her you can say you were truly blessed.
"And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away. And he that sat upon the throne said, Behold, I make all things new. " Revelation 21
Left to keep her memory alive: Her love of 59 years Dennis Ledford and her best friend and daughter Stephanie Ledford. Both of St. Albans. Sisters: Sydna Cavender of St. Albans, Sherry (Billy) Haynes of St. Albans. Brother Paul (Sarah) Turley of St. Albans. Sister-in-law: Edith Wells of Michigan, Beverly (Jerry) Cole of Virginia Beach, Libby (Jamie) Dozier of Virginia Beach, Lynn (Steve) Leroy of Maryland.
And a host of special nieces and nephews and so many more.
Celebration of Linda's life will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home with Pastors David Bess and Pastor Scott Haynes officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Gathering of family and friends will be Saturday from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.
