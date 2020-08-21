LINDA SHARON TURLEY LEDFORD, passed away on August 19, 2020. Celebration of Linda's life will be 2 p.m., Sunday, August 23, at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.Gathering of family and friends will be Saturday from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.
