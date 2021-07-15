LOIS VIRGINIA "JENNY" CREMEANS 87, of St. Albans WV passed away peacefully on July 11, 2021 at Bellaire at Devonshire, Teays Valley.
Lois was born July 31, 1933, to Fred and Grace Hampton Pratt. She was retired from West Virginia Rehabilitation Center, where she taught Horticulture.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband Kenneth Cremeans; brothers, Fred "Dude" Pratt, Donald Pratt, Ralph Pratt, Willis "Pete" Pratt, Billy &Bobby Pratt; sisters, Bertha Gibson, Racine Emery and Dorthy Pratt Ross.
Survivors include her sisters Betty Jo Hollis of Huntington and Patty King of Texas; daughters Deborah June Cremeans of St. Albans, Carol (Jeff) Lewis of Pomeroy Ohio, Vicki (Mike) Kennedy of St. Albans; grandchildren, Brian (Julie) Cremeans of St. Simmons Island, GA, Timothy Dale II (Melissa) Higginbotham of South Charleston WV, Jessica Lovejoy (Eddie) of Poca, WV, and Lauryn Kennedy of St. Albans, WV; great grandchildren, Hailey Higginbotham, Kayla Ellison, Christian Ellison, Austin, Hunter and Devon Higginbotham. As well a host of nieces and nephews. A special thank you to close friends Anita McClure Durrett and Dinah McClure as well as the special ladies at Bellaire who cared so deeply for my mom, Andrea, Megan, Leah, Karen, Racheal, Tina, Tabby and Ruthanna as well the night shift staff team. I love and appreciate each one of you.
Celebration of Jenny's life will be 1 p.m., Friday at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home St. Albans with Pastor Jamie Wright officiating. Entombment will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 11 a.m., until time of service at the funeral home.
