LOIS VIRGINIA "JENNY" CREMEANS, 87, of St. Albans WV passed away peacefully on July 11,2021 at Bellaire at Devonshire, Teays Valley. Celebration of Jenny's life will be 1 p.m. Friday at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans. Entombment will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Gathering of family and friends will be from 11 until time of service at the funeral home.
