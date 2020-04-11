MAC BIBBEE passed away peacefully at home, with Lora by his side, Monday, April 6, 2020.
He was the son of the late Guy and Nora Lee Hickman Bibbee of Charleston. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved brother, Bob, and his beloved son-in-law, Rick Withrow.
His mother instilled the importance of faith in her family as they attended St. Mark's United Methodist Church, and he returned to his faith roots in later years. Thanks be to God!
Mac had an idyllic childhood growing up on Capitol Hill in Charleston as he formed lifelong friendships: Jerry and Kay Frame Griffith, Robert Knowles, Steve Simms, and Jim Withrow. He attended the neighborhood one-room schoolhouse and was taught by his Aunt Mabel in grades one through three. Mercer Elementary was next, followed by Thomas Jefferson Junior, then Charleston High School. He enjoyed telling about attending all three Charleston Highs. Roar Lions Roar! He went on to attend WVU.
Through sports and school activities, Mac made lifelong friends that endured until his death: John Carrico, Gaston Caperton, Steve Ewing, John and Bunny Eads Grandon, Jack Goodwin, Randy and Beth Holsclaw Hall, Stan and Nancy Robertson Knowles, David Myres, Susan Gidley and John Poffenbarger, Bill Smith, Bill Sale, Dody Clark Simpson, Kaye Perry Vealey, and Danny Wells.
Mac enjoyed his career at Charleston Newspapers and loved sharing stories about the glory days of the local owners: Ned Chilton, Lyle and Buck Clay, and Bob Smith. They instilled in Mac the belief in treating people innocent until proven guilty, treat all employees with respect, and have strong community involvement. Above all, they believed in the highest standards of integrity. He moved between circulation and advertising departments forming a lifelong friendship with Bob and Lisa Shay.
Mac loved children and enjoyed giving out gold dollar coins, especially to Laura Tran and Channing Michael. He was a grill master who perfected bbq ribs and had a blast during Charleston Regatta. Bib's Ribs was a tradition for everyone to attend. During distance walks and runs, he would rise early to set up a water drinking and/or spraying station in front of the house; so many enjoyed the brief relief. Mac never met a stranger and would give you the shirt off his back. He loved telling jokes and telling stories.
Mac is survived by his wife, Lora; his children, Ann Withrow and John Bibbee; grandchildren, Lee, Wes, and Meg Withrow, and Cole and Bryce Bibbee; nephew, Jason Bibbee; niece, Melinda Bibbee; uncle, Jack Hickman; cousins, Evelyn Boggs, Jim, Tim, Herb, Pat, Janet, and Melanie Hickman, and Terry Boswell; brother-in-law, Torco; sisters-in-law, Judy and Richa; goddaughter, Lynette Maselli; and neighbors, Sam Phoutavang, Rev. Joe and Rev. Sue Jarrett, and Maryellen Martin and Elizabeth Evans.
Lisa Russell was an invaluable caregiver who helped in every way; Mac loved her like a sister. Debbie Woodson and Barbara Eggleton were wonderful caregivers whom Mac loved too.
Many thanks to Miranda NP, CAMC Palliative Care, who started Mac's home health care. Many thanks to the angels at HospiceCare who cared for Mac: Jennifer, CNA; Amanda, RN; and Kim Coles, NP.
Many thanks to Christ Church United Methodist pastors and church family who kept Mac and Lora lifted in prayers. Many thanks to Lora's cousins who helped her with the every day essentials and kept them lifted in prayers. Many thanks to Lora's friends who rearranged their schedules to accommodate the life change. They included Mac in their dinner parties and it brought him great joy that they were held at home. They sacrificed greatly to accommodate Lora.
The family would also like to thank Mike Hartwell, Sara Holcomb, Bishop Gordon Ford, and Kris Corbett at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home for all of their help during this difficult time.
In keeping his wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no service.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to HospiceCare in memory of Mac Bibbee. You may mail donations to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Boulevard, West, Charleston, WV 25387. Or you may make donations by phone by calling 304.768.8523.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www. casdorphandcurry.com.