MAC BIBBEE, 79, passed away peacefully at home, with Lora by his side, Monday, April 6, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Funerals for Friday, April 10, 2020
Bell, Opal - 1:30 p.m., Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill.
Clark, Freddie - 3 p.m., Big Run Cemetery, Diana.
Crump, George - 1 p.m., Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.
Elkins, Alicia - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
Kosela, Anthony - 11 a.m., Caldwell Family Cemetery, Madison.