Callender Funeral Home

Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
110 B ST
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4351
MAC BIBBEE, 79, passed away peacefully at home, with Lora by his side, Monday, April 6, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

