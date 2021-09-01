Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
MICHAEL "MUSKIE" LINVILLE,69, of Cross Lanes, passed away August 29, 2021.
He was born July 24, 1952 in Cabell Co., the son of Don Samuel and Avis Maxine Linville. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Matthew, and sister, Donna Sue Linville.
Muskie was a self - employed contractor and a US Army Veteran. He loved gardening and golfing. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend who will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his son, Michael Linville (Toshia), daughter, Jennifer Linville, grandchildren, Chase (Autumn Jones), Blake (Brianna), Autumn, their mother Sharon Hosey, Kaleb Ferrell, Hailey, Taylor and Brandy, great grandchildren, Matthew, Hayden, Dawson, Isaiah, Jameson, Brayden, Zayne, and Bryson, siblings, John Linville (Cathy), Bonnie Lebo, Billy Linville (Joetta), Sharon Gosser (Jimmy), Barbara Linville, Mary Cruikshank (John), Danny Linville (Russella), Jimmie Linville (Diana), Charlotte McCoy (Marty) and Dora Lee Conrad (Grover), and a host of other family and friends.
Celebration of Muskie's Live will be 7 p.m. Friday, September 3, 2021 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home where Military Graveside Rites will be conducted.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 5 until time of service at the funeral home.