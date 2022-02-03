Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
110 B ST
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4351 Website
NATHANIAL A. "TANG" GIBSON, 88, of St. Albans, passed away January 31, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House.
He was born September 25, 1933 in Sissonville, the son of Charlie and Ruby Glass Gibson. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Carlos.
Tang played football, basketball, baseball and ran track at Sissonville High School, and graduated with the Class of 1953. He still participated in class get togethers and enjoyed seeing his classmates as often as possible. Tang loved to bowl and play golf with his friends. He loved spending weekends at Summersville Lake and time exploring Canaan Valley. Tang enjoyed watching the Mountaineers, the Thundering Herd and attend Bob & Kays Super bowl Party. The neighborhood dogs loved him because he always had a dog treat for them.
Tang retired from FMC and really enjoyed his retirement years. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Audella Jean, son, Scott (Diana) Gibson, grandson, Kaleb French, step grandchildren, Missy White (David), David Allen (Bobbi) Gandee, Jeffrey Gandee, Jerry Gandee, and MacKenzee. Also Surviving sister, Mildred (Larry) Mobley, Rebecca (Clifford) Kees, Betty Lou (Harold) Page, brothers, Everett (Sandy) Gibson, and Joe (Dreama) Gibson, as well as several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. He was also survived by "Adopted Children in Arborland". He loved his family very much. We love you pop.
Celebration of Tang's life will be 1 p.m., Friday, February 4, 2022 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans with Military Graveside Rites conducted by VFW Post 6418 and American Legion Post 73.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 11 until time of service at the funeral home.