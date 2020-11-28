PATRICIA "PATSY" WOMACK, 70, of St. Albans, passed away November 25, 2020.
She was born December 25, 1949 in St. Albans, the daughter of Loce and Bessie Cox Lovejoy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Ann Thaxton and Bobbie Osborne and brother, Robert Lovejoy.
Patsy was retired from State of WV where she served as a Lab Tech, and was a member of Kingdom Life Fellowship Church, Nitro and the St. Albans Women's Moose Lodge #857. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend that will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Danny Womack; sons, Gordy (Tami) Maynard, Teddy (Beth) Maynard; step daughters, Holly (Josh) Carey, Nicole (Josh) Womack; stepson, Travis (Brandy) Womack; sisters, Marlene Justice, and Libby Pauley; brothers, Buddy Lovejoy, and Lee Lovejoy; grandchildren, Justin (Taylor) Hensley, Brittany (Richie) Maynard, Theo Maynard, and Anita Maynard; step grandchildren, Danielle (Dakota) Simpson, Trenton Kauff, Trinity Carey, Abby Womack, Emma Womack, and Avery Vandall; great grandchildren, Remington, Spencer, Grayson, Kyleigh, and Neve; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Celebration of Patsy's life will be 2 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home with Pastor B.J. Roberts officiating.
Gathering of family and friends will be from noon until time of service at the funeral home.
