Callender Funeral Home

Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
110 B ST
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4351
PAUL CREIGHTON, 77, of Tornado, passed away September 29, 2021. And with honoring his wishes no services will be held. Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans, is in charge of arrangements.

