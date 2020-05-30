Paul Eugene Mullenax

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Services

Callender Funeral Home

Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
110 B ST
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4351
Website

PAUL EUGENE MULLENAX, 76, of St. Albans, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at Hubbard House West, South Charleston. A celebration of his life will be held at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, 110 B Street, St. Albans, W.Va., at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 2. A gathering of family and friends will be from 1 p.m. until time of service.

Local Spotlight

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, May 30, 2020

Barlow Jr., Jack - 3 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Cunningham, Jack - 2 p.m., Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane.

Fields, Alice - 2 p.m., Letart-Evergreen Cemetery, Letart.

Halstead, Edna - 11 a.m., Danville Memorial Park.

Lovejoy, Bob - 11 a.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Morris, Lewis - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Summers, Matthew - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens.