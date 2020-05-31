PAUL EUGENE MULLENAX, 76, of St. Albans, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at Hubbard House West, South Charleston.
He was born May 29, 1944, to the late Edward and Wanda Mullenax. Paul served in the U.S. Army as a Surveyor, spending time in Germany.
He worked for Valley Camp Coal Company (Donaldson Mines) for 17 years as an Electrician until the mine closed in 1993. Afterwards, Paul worked for several over the road trucking companies including Falcon, Core Carriers and NFI. He was still employed as a driver for BEST Specialized Trucking, hauling motors for CSX. He made many friends along the way and could tell anyone the best truck stops and food from New York to Georgia.
Paul loved hunting, fishing, and cheering on his WVU Mountaineers. He loved filling the role of "armchair quarterback." He also loved to cook and made sure you never went hungry. He especially loved his grandchildren, as they brought him great pleasure and happiness.
Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of nearly 50 years, Carolyn Joy Mullenax; son, Paul Todd Mullenax (Tabatha) of Tornado; and son, John Mullenax (Lisa) of Hurricane; grandchildren, Eric, Michael, Hunter, and Grace; brother, Tom (Gail) Mullenax of St. Albans; cousins and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be held at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, 110 B Street, St. Albans, W.Va., on Tuesday, June 2, at 2 p.m. A gathering of family and friends will be from 1 p.m. until time of service.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.casdorphand curry.com.
A special thank you to the staff of Thomas Hospital and Hubbard House West for the care and compassion they showed him and his family during this difficult time.