PEBBLE C. BROWN PFOST, 87, of Nitro, departed this life to claim God's promise in Heaven on September 18, 2021, at home surrounded by her family. She was born December 25, 1933 in Edwight, the daughter of Ben and Verlie Brown. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband James Franklin, son, Jeffery Lee, 3 sisters, Gertrude, Loretta, and Ruth, 3 brothers, Wannie, Ted, and Jack,.
Pebbles graduated CAMC School of Nursing where she was a nurse in pediatrics for 25 years, where she felt her heart was and an additional 15 years in neurology.
She was active in the cerebral palsy "Camp Happy Face" project where she spent many years working with disabled children, raising funds, planning the annual camp, and always served as the camp nurse. She was a member of The First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans. She will be missed by family and friends. She was known as a wonderful mother, caring person, cooking, caretaker and had a wonderful sense of humor.
She is survived by her son, Brett Franklin Pfost (Wanda), grandchildren, Noah and Carlie, brother, Jimmy Brown, and step son, James Pfost.
Celebration of Pebble's life will be 7 p.m. Thursday, September 23, at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home with Pastor Mark officiating.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 5 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans, 201 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, WV 25177.