Peggy Elaine Easter

PEGGY ELAINE DRAKE EASTER, 80, of St. Albans, peacefully gained her angel wings on April 8, 2021, after a short illness. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Peyton T. Easter, Sr. (Whom she married on Easter Sunday), parents Claude "Junior" and Bonnie Drake and grandparents, Pat & Lessie Larch and her beloved dog Red.
Peggy was born in Charleston on December 10, 1940 and was a 1958 graduate of Poca High School where she was a cheerleader. She was a housewife, mother, maw maw, sister, and friend to many. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening, flowers, crafts, bird and wildlife watching, being outside, as well as genealogy work and was a member of Kanawha Valley Genealogy Society. She loved being with family and friends bonfires, loud music, "cutting a rug, going to drag races and car shows. She always brought smiles and laughter to everyone with her self-proclaimed "fat and sassy" self.
She is survived by daughter, Vicki Easter, of St. Albans, sons, Randy Easter (Johna), of Charleston, Tom Easter (Jody), Jay Easter (Stephanie), all of St. Albans, 5 grandchildren, Jimmy Easter(Christina), Jessica Easter, Ellen Mynes (Thomas), Desarae (Eric Lilly), and Dillon Easter, 3 great grandchildren, Jeremiah, Jaidyn, and Marley, "Adopted Son", Wayne Smith (Sharon), of St. Albans, along with countless other "adopted kids and grandkids".
Also surviving are sisters, Kay Winter, of Nitro, Robin Jones, of Pt. Pleasant, and Sandy Kelley, of NC, brothers, CD and Harry Drake, both of Glenville, and a host of many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Peggy's life will be 2 p.m. Monday, April 12, 2021 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans with Pastor Steve Inman officiating. Private Family burial will take place in Easter Cemetery, St. Albans.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 12 until time of service at the funeral home.
The family would like to give a special Thank You to the staff of Elmcroft and Hospice for their remarkable care they provided to Peggy, It was very much appreciated.
And with adhering to the COVID 19 guidelines social distancing and masks are required.
