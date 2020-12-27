REV. JOHN F. THOMPSON SR., age 90 of St. Albans WV, transitioned peacefully to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 17, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents John C. and Alice M. Thompson and daughter Patricia.
Survived by his loving wife Eva Thompson and children, William; Roxie Geiger; John Jr.; Robert; Barbara Jackson; Jessica Calhoun; and Kathleen Booker Thompson.
A public viewing will be held at 9 to 11 a.m. Monday December 28, 2020 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home with a private Home-going service for the immediate family to follow.
Condolences may be expressed to the family and reading of a complete obituary can be done by visiting www.dignitymemorial.com.
Home-going service will be Live streamed on the Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home Facebook page.