Callender Funeral Home

Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
110 B ST
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4351
ROBERT (BOB) DINKLER, 91, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2021. Celebration of Bob's life will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, February 4, at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home. Gathering of family and friends will be from 11 until time of service at the funeral home.