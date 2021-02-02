ROBERT (BOB) DINKLER, 91, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2021. Celebration of Bob's life will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, February 4, at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home. Gathering of family and friends will be from 11 until time of service at the funeral home.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.