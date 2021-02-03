Robert Dinkler

ROBERT (BOB) DINKLER, 91, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2021 at Hospice House West, due to complications from COVID-19. He was born in Beckley, WV on March 3, 1929, and was the son of the late Edward F. Dinkler and Leola M. Cook. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Betty Ruth Dinkler, and son in law, Tom Ong. He retired from the Purity Baking Company after 40 years of service. Bob was also an Army veteran and served honorably during the Korean War. He loved camping, hunting, fishing, motorcycling, metal detecting, music, and animals. He loved gadgets, was tech savvy and enjoyed keeping up with members of the family through Facebook and email. He was truly loved and will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Those left to mourn his passing are his daughter, Barbara Jane Ong of St Albans, and his son, Robert Daniel Dinkler of Charleston; grandson, Matt Price (Charae) of Franklin TN; granddaughter, Sarah Bryant (John-Michael) of Lapel, IN; and, great-granddaughter, Acey Hope Bryant, also of Lapel, IN
Celebration of Bob's life will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, February 4, at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Pursley officiating. Military Rites will be conducted immediately following the service at the funeral home by St. Albans VFW Post 6418 and American Legion Post 73.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 11 until time of service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider giving a donation to the Union Mission of Charleston.
