ROBERT V. "BOB" HARPER, 83, of Tornado, passed away May 15, 2022.
He was born September 1, 1938 in Charleston, the son of Robert and Amelia Asbury Harper. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by sisters, Mary and Nellie Harper.
Bob was retired dozer operator with Local Steel Workers #14614. He was a US Navy veteran having served over 21 years. Bob was a member of St. Albans Moose Lodge, Hurricane VFW 9097, American Legion Post 73, and a lifetime member of DAV. He was a loving husband, father, brother and friend that will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Dreama, sons, Brian Harper (Pamela), of Tornado, and Bobby Harper (Cheryl), of Coal River, grandchildren, Jesse Harper, Sierra Brothers, Jake Harper, Cole Harper, and Nick Stover, 5 great grandchildren, brothers, John Harper, of Harmon, and Daniel Harper, of Lewisburg, sisters, Flo McQuery, Birdie Hardin, Dobie Spencer and Rose Williams, all of IN, and a host of friends.
Celebration of Bob's life will be 1 p.m. Friday, May 20, 2022 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home with Celebrant HR Whittington presiding. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans with Military graveside rites conducted by St. Albans VFW Post 6418 and American Legion Post 73.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 11 until time of service at the funeral home.