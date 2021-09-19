Thank you for Reading.

Callender Funeral Home

Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
110 B ST
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4351
ROBERTA M. KELLY, 66, of St Albans, passed away September 12, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans, is in charge of arrangements.

