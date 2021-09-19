Roberta M. Kelly Sep 19, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home 110 B ST Saint Albans, WV 25177 (304) 727-4351Website ROBERTA M. KELLY, 66, of St Albans, passed away September 12, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans, is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags St. Albans Funeral Home Arrangement Roberta M. Kelly Curry Pass Away Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Richard Dustin Gulan Blank Karen Louise Motley Susannah Myers Bolin James Benson (Pops) Shedd Sr Karen Stone Blank Roberta M. Kelly Blank William “Bill” Fitzgerald Blank John Eric Albrecht Miranda Rae Scheer Blank Deborah "Debby" Gresham Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: Sept. 18, 2021 Daily Mail WV Betting on the arts in Richwood Richwood galleries to showcase two area artists Family-run furniture businesses follow traditions, expand designs Fine furniture makers: Skimming the surface Digging for newer, cleaner solutions: WVU-led team tapped to explore geothermal energy