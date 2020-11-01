ROY EDWARD BOLDEN, born June 29, 1964, passed in the early morning of Oct. 30, 2020; at the age of 56.
Roy, the youngest of six, is survived by mother, Audrey Williams, of St. Albans, WV, and 5 sisters: Linda Ball, Diane Bentley, Evelyn and Michael Barnett, Jean Burns, and Kim Chandler. Roy is also survived by his 3 children: Aaron Peters and wife Jessica, Derrick Bolden and wife Sarah, and Anna Bolden-Lusk and husband TJ, and 4 grandchildren: Abigail and Cooper Lusk, and Olivia and Jillian Peters. He is also survived by his long-term partner, Linda Shaffer. He had a profound love and compassion for animals and his family. He enjoyed making those he loved laugh and wished peace onto those he left behind.
Celebration of Roy's life will be 11 a.m. Monday, November 2 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home with Celebrant HR Whittington presiding. With a gathering of family and friends starting at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate your time or money to your local Humane Society.
