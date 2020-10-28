RUTH A. PHALEN, 87 of Nitro WV passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus and rejoined her beloved husband Roy on October 24, 2020 holding the hands of her daughter Janet and special caregiver and beloved friend, Terri Brogan.
Ruth was born in Phoenix, Arizona in August 1933. Her family moved to El Paso, Texas where she attended Texas Western College and was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority. Ruth met her beloved husband of 66 years Roy, who was a veteran of the US Airforce while he was stationed at Biggs Field in El Paso, Texas. They met in February 1954 on a blind date and were married on June 4, 1954. They settled in El Paso having a family of three daughters moving to West Virginia in 1964.
Ruth's love of music remained with her throughout her 87 years. She found peace within her heart by sharing her voice with all of those that knew her. She loved singing her favorite hymns or listening to her granddaughter sing. She dedicated her life to her family, the Lord, her church and church family. She was a member of the Sweet Adelines in El Paso, Texas and in Charleston, WV. She was also a member of many church choirs, singing many solos, and a charter member of the Nitro Community Choir. She was a member of the Charleston Chapter of Christian Women's Club. For many decades, she was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Nitro. In her church, she was a member of the Presbyterian Women, holding many offices and a lifetime membership.
Ruth enjoyed many years with her beloved Roy traveling and spending time attending WVU football games and bowl games. After so many years of being a homemaker, she enjoyed the comforts of eating out with family and friends.
Ruth was preceded in death by her beloved husband Roy of 66 years, and is survived by her three daughters, Terri Summerfield, Sandra Whittington (John) and Janet Dawson (Steve) of Virginia, as well as her five grandchildren, Christie Johnson (Brian), Nick Parkins (Wilmarie), Nikki Kidder (Cory), Sean Summerfield (Mallorie Jones), and Jessica Dawson, as well as three great grandchildren Abigail and Levi Johnson, and the newest bundle of joy Catalina Parkins.
Ruth was blessed with many wonderful friends throughout her life who were there for her especially close neighbors and church family which we are forever indebted too including her best friend Sharon Snead.
The family would like to express their forever indebtedness to Terri Brogan, who became known as the fourth Phalen daughter, and was loved dearly for her dedication and devotion in continuing to love and care for their mother Ruth.
Lastly, the family wishes to thank the staff at the Hubbard Hospice House located in Charleston for their kindness and care in her final days.
Due to the COVID -19 restrictions and the craziness of the world today, the family will hold a memorial service for family and close friends on Thursday, October 29 with visitation from 11:30 a.m., to 1 p.m., at the Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans, followed by services by Pastor Agnes Brady at 1 p.m. Masks are required.
As Ruth loved her church, her family requests in lieu of flowers that memorial gifts be given to the First Presbyterian Church of Nitro - Capital Improvement Fund.
She is now enjoying the splendors of heaven and reunited with her husband Roy and many family members and friends which have gone on before. May she feel the joy of the perfect rest and live in peace within the arms of the Lord.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.casdorphandcurry.com