RUTH A. PHALEN, 87 of Nitro WV passed away on October 24, 2020. Due to the COVID -19 restrictions, the family will hold a memorial service for family and close friends on Thursday, October 29, 2020 with visitation from 11:30 am to 1 pm at the Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans, followed by services by Pastor Agnes Brady at 1 pm. Masks are required.
