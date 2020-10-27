Thank you for Reading.

Callender Funeral Home

Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
110 B ST
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4351
RUTH A. PHALEN, 87 of Nitro WV passed away on October 24, 2020. Due to the COVID -19 restrictions, the family will hold a memorial service for family and close friends on Thursday, October 29, 2020 with visitation from 11:30 am to 1 pm at the Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans, followed by services by Pastor Agnes Brady at 1 pm. Masks are required.