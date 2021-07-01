RYAN MOUNTS, 35, of Huntington, formerly of St. Albans, passed away, June 27, 2021. Memorial Service will be held 12 p.m., Friday, July 2, 2021 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home. Gathering of family and friends will be from 11 a.m., until time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.casdorphandcurry.com
