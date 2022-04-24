Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
SALLY JANE "SALLEE" FLUHARTY, 69, of St. Albans, passed away April 14, 2022 at her residence.
She was born Oct. 30, 1952 in Charleston, the daughter of William and Thelma K. Gandee Young. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her step son Kevin Flugharty, Jr.
Sallee was a graduate of South Charleston High School and Garner Vocational. She was employed with Eagle Aviation as parts manager and was formerly employed with The Goal Line Sports Bar and Grill Club and the Eldorado. She was an an avid collector of Coke Memorabilia and her "beanie babies." A loving wife, mother, sister and friend that will be greatly missed by all.
She is survived by her loving husband, Kevin Fluharty, Sr., son, John D. Wheeler, II, sister, June K. Bumgarner (Thomas), of Scott Depot, their 3 sons, David Bumgarner, of Scott Depot, Michael Bumgarner, of South Charleston, and John Bumgarner, of Hurricane; stepson, James Fluharty and step daughter, Ruth Fluharty of OH; 6 nephews, 2 nieces, 2 great nephews, great niece and a host of close friends.
Celebration of Sallee's life will be 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home.
Gathering of family and friends will be Tuesday from 6 until time of service at the funeral home.