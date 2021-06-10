SAMANTHA MILLER, 32, of Pittsburgh, PA, formerly of St Albans, passed away June 7, 2021. Celebration of Samantha's life will be 7 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home. Gathering of family and friends will be from 6 until time of service at the funeral home. Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans, is in charge of arrangements.
