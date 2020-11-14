SAMUEL EUGENE ASHWORTH, "Gene", age 86 of Hurricane, WV went to be with the Lord, Monday, November 9, 2020 at his home. Gene was the devoted husband of 66 years to Sadie Ann Bailey Ashworth. He was born February 1, 1934 to Samuel H. Ashworth and Madeline "Dollie" Dunfee Ashworth. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Madeline Louise "Pete" Ashworth Hutchinson. Gene was a life-long resident of Hurricane and a 1952 graduate of Hurricane High School. He honorably served in the U.S. Air Force for four years, a member of the First Presbyterian Church in St. Albans, a retiree of Union Carbide, and a member of the Nitro Masonic Lodge.
In addition to his loving wife, he will be sadly missed by his surviving family - sons, Bill (Katherine) of Scott Depot, Steve (Donna) of Nashville, TN, Grandchildren, Justin Ashworth (Amy), Megan Gould (Chris), Austin Ashworth (Kristin), Brandon Ashworth, Keegan Patrick (Hannah) and several great-grandchildren. His pride and joy in life was his family and friends.
Celebration of Gene's life will be1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home with Pastor Joey McCutcheon officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, with Military Graveside Rites conducted by St. Albans VFW Post 6418 and American Legion Post 73 and Masonic Graveside Rites.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 1 p.m., until time of service at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.casdorphandcurry.com