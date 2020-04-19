SANDRA JOYCE BASHAM, 79, of St. Albans, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, April 14, 2020.
Sandra was born on February 14, 1941. She was the loving daughter of Manville and Mariel Stephens of Belle.
She will be resting in peace with her husband, Clarence Basham. Also preceding her in death was her son, Clarence (C.D.) Basham III; her oldest grandson, Brandon Hall; sister, Janet Brown; and brother, Mike Stephens.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Donna Nunley of Hurricane and Timothy Basham of St. Albans; brother, Ralph Stephens; and grandchildren, Dustin Hall and Timmy, Dennis, Christopher, Camille and Cody Basham; and several great-grandchildren.
Due to the pandemic, services will be held at a later date.
Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.