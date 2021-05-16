SHARON ALFORD, 66, of St. Albans, passed away May 15, 2021. Celebration of Life will 11 a.m. Wednesday May 19, 2021. at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans. Gathering of family and friends will be Tuesday 6 - 8 p.m., May 18, 2021 at Casdorph and Curry Funeral Home.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.