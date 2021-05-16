Thank you for Reading.

Services

Callender Funeral Home

Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
110 B ST
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4351
Website

SHARON ALFORD, 66, of St. Albans, passed away May 15, 2021. Celebration of Life will 11 a.m. Wednesday May 19, 2021. at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans. Gathering of family and friends will be Tuesday 6 - 8 p.m., May 18, 2021 at Casdorph and Curry Funeral Home.

Tags

Recommended for you