SHARON KAY ALFORD's love of life didn't come to an end with her death. Sharon passed away on May 15, 2021 at the age of 66 after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest.
Born April 29, 1955 in Cuyahoga, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Zella Mae Gillispie.
Sharon retired from Mountain State Blue Cross Blue Shield after 30 years of service. She loved the Lord and was actively involved in church bus ministry, children's church and youth ministry throughout the years while raising two children, coaching sports, and managing a farm alongside her loving husband. Sharon loved her grandkids and never missed an event when given the opportunity to attend. She loved gardening, bring life back into any flower and feeding the birds. She was loved by all and will forever be in our hearts.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 47 years, Tony Curtis Alford; Son, Christopher Alford (wife Cami); Daughter, Melisa Testa (husband Paul); Grandkids, Jaylon, Caleb and Jett; Father, Walter "Bob" Gillispie; Sisters, Debbie (Rusty) Hoover, Pat (Mike) Peal, Tammy (Tim) Shell, Linda Harding, Karen (Chuck) Bennett, Shawn Rinchich; Brother, Ronnie Gillispie; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Homegoing Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home with Pastor Ruthanne Delong officiating. Entombment will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Gathering of family and friends will be Tuesday, May 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Kanawha County Humane Society.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.casdorphandcurry.com