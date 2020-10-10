Sophia June Dillion

SOPHIA JUNE DILLON, 88, of Saint Albans, WV passed away and went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She was one of five children born to the late Ernest and Ursa Perry on June 4, 1932.
She is survived by her sister, Dosha White (husband: Bill); children, Mike Dillon (wife: Tamra) and Vicky Mitchell; grandchildren: Chris Dillon (husband: Kevin), Luke Mitchell (wife: Sarah), Miranda Dillon, James Mitchell (wife: April) and Rhiannon Dillon (husband: Cameron); great grandchildren: Eden Mitchell, Karis Mitchell, Joel Mitchell and Emma Mitchell, as well as a large extended family and circle of friends.
To summarize Sophia Dillon's life would be just this: She Loved.
First and foremost, Sophia was a woman of God. She and her late husband, James Wesley "Rick" Dillon, Jr. were both long-time members of Highlawn Baptist Church, where they both served in many capacities during the majority of their adult lives. Sophia served as a pre-school Sunday School teacher and summer camp volunteer among other avenues. Later in life, she became a member at The Crossing Church, where she called home until her final days, serving through a food outreach ministry for school-aged children and families in need. But to say that this was the end of her story stops short of telling her entire legacy.
Sophia was known for her warm smile, caring heart and homemade cooking, especially in that regard for her homemade bread and rolls. She would always welcome guests over for dinner or Sunday lunches after church, never knew a stranger and was considered as family to many. Oftentimes, young adults who she had previously taught in Sunday School would stop - either by her house or while she was out - to say hello. One could sense the impact she had on so many lives, both the children she had taught and her peers. Loving and serving children was her greatest passion.
She was also one of the strongest prayer warriors you have ever met, and she will be greatly missed in that regard as well. Always thinking of others and putting her needs aside, she fought through prayer for others up to her final days here on Earth. Her family recalls how she would always seek out how to pray for others, even while undergoing her last medical struggles. She maintained a detailed journal of who she was praying for and their specific needs. As a devoted Christian of faith, she was a truly unique and special person, the closest to an angle that most had ever yet to meet. Her faith in the Lord was such that it inspired many and encouraged others to seek faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.
She truly had a servant's heart and cared for others. She loved.
Due to the risks and exposure to the COVD-19 virus, a small service will be held Saturday at her church for immediate family (she was very concerned for others about potential exposure resulting from her last few stays at the hospital and would want it this way). A small burial service will follow at Cunningham Cemetery, St. Albans, WV.
Anyone wishing to leave an online condolence or memory may do so by visiting her tribute page at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home's website. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that, if you so choose, memorial donations may be made in Sophia's name to: The Crossing Church, Children's Food Bank, 2031 Harrison Ave., St. Albans, WV 25177. This will continue to support the food outreach in which she participated for school-aged children and families in need.
