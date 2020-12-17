TAMIKA LEE PUGH ROSS, 39, our beautiful angel departed this earthly home to her heavenly home on December 10, 2020. Tamika was born on September 27, 1981 to Melvin and Sandra Pugh in South Charleston, West Virginia. She was preceded in death by her loving grandparents James and Naomi Harris, Milton and Essie Lee Pugh, and her uncle Maurice Harris. Tamika accepted the Lord as her Savior at a young age.
She was married to the love of her life, Franklin (Frank) Ross and they had one son Xavier Ross. She also was a mother to Christian Ross.
Tamika attended Kanawha County Schools and was a 2000 graduate of St. Albans High School. She attended Fisk University in Tennessee and later completed her Psychology Degree at West Virginia State University. Tamika was employed by Family Care Health Centers of West Virginia where she worked as a Community Resource Specialist. She was the program director for the Health Starts at Home initiative. Tamika set great standards of excellence and goals for this project and she exceeded each one of them, because of her willingness to always go the extra mile to meet the needs of others.
Mika, as she was affectionately called by friends and family, was a shining light to all who knew her. Her smile would make you feel like everything would be alright. She always had a listening ear to all who needed her.
Mika was the glue that held her family together. She loved taking care of others, especially her nieces and nephews! She loved to serve others and always did it with her beautiful smile that could light up any room. Mika had a way of making everybody feel like she was their best friend. She took advantage of any chance to travel to the beach, go to the swimming pool with the kids, and just be there for anyone to talk to. If she loved you, you knew it! She left a beautiful mark in this world with her love, compassion and generosity.
She leaves to cherish her memories her loving husband, Franklin Ross; her sons Xavier and Christian Ross; parents, Melvin and Sandra Pugh; her brothers Sean and LaTwane, nieces, Aliyah (Dustin) Turley, Diarrah Gibson, Seanae and Seania Shumake, Anayah Gibson; nephew Landon Gray, great-nephew Legend Turley, Godmothers; Mirol Wells and Robyn Dudley and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Celebration of Tamika's life will be 12 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020 at All Nation's Revival Center, Dunbar with Pastor Frederick Hightower officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Gathering of family and friends will be Friday from 6 to 8 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the Church.
