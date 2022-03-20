Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
TINA SAYRE DRENNEN, 52, of Dunbar, passed away March 18, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House after a long illness.
She was born April 17, 1969 in Charleston, the daughter of Sandra Sayre, of Hurricane and the late John Sayre. In addition to her father she was preceded in death by sister, Lori Sayre Powell; niece, Haleigh Nickohl McGraner; and brother in law Kenny Drennen.
Tina worked at CASCI for 16 years as a Customer Service Advocate 3 ("Walking Blue Card Adjustment Encyclopedia"). Tina was a loving wife, daughter, sister and aunt who will be missed by all that knew her. She loved going on cruises, baking goodies, driveway parties, planning parties, Halloween and giving to others.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, sisters, Tracie Farmer (Kevin), of Winfield, and Amy McGraner (Mark), of Haw River, NC, brother, John Sayre (Jessica), of Culloden, and many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
Celebration of Tina's life will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Homewith Pastor Jason Robbins officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 11 until time of service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hubbard Hospice House.