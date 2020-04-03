CASEY ALLEN BURDETTE, 19, of Sissonville, passed away March 28, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a drive-by visitation will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. Monday, April 6, on the Sissonville Middle School parking lot, 100 Old US Highway 21, Charleston. Private burial. We ask for everyone to remain in their vehicles. Cunningham- Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the Burdette family.
Funerals for Friday, April 3, 2020
Archer, Eleanora - 11 a.m., Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Sissonville.
Haggerty, Juanita - Noon, Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
Johnson, Harlan - 2 p.m., Blakeley Cemetery, Pond Gap.
Lane, Pauline - 2 p.m., Danville Memorial Park, Danville.
Miller, Jonathan - 11 a.m., Dequasie Cemetery, Lockbridge.
Painter, William - 1 p.m., Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane.
Shamblin, Joan - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.