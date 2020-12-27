Cassandra Jones

CASSANDRA MARIE JONES, age 57, of London, WV peacefully departed from this earth on the morning of December 21, 2020 at her home following an aggressive battle with breast cancer.
Cassandra was born August 9, 1963, in Montgomery, WV to the late Geneva Woods Goard and James Banks. She was a 1981 graduate of Valley High School where she took to cheerleading while attending school.
After graduating, Cassandra went on to become a CNA and dedicated most of her life to taking care of people up until she was too sick to do so. She was known for being an organizer, being loving, caring, compassionate, and teaching people things. She was also very creative. She loved decorating and often said interior design was one of her passions.
Service will be held on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Smithers with Pastor Burton Spencer speaking. Viewing will be at 12 noon. Funeral will start at 1 pm. O'Dell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Meadow Haven Memorial Park at Ingram Branch. Due to Covid-19 the pandemic, masks and social distancing are required.