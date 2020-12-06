PTLM. CASSIE MARIE JOHNSON, 28 of Charleston was killed in the line of duty December 3, 2020.
She was a police officer with the City of Charleston and a lifelong resident of Charleston. Cassie was a former Charleston humane officer, loved camping, boating, softball and soccer.
She was preceded in death by her chocolate lab, Emma.
Surviving are her pets, Gus, Tanner, Rascal and Momma Cat; mother, Sheryl S. Casto; brother, Charles Terrance Johnson and Jessica; sister, Chelsea Johnson; uncles, Willard "Bubby" Casto and Rose and Emil Gore and Jeanie; aunts, Judy Linzy and Karen Rectenwald. Also surviving are her brothers and sisters in Blue, The Charleston Police Department, who she proudly served with, several cousins, other family, and friends who are also left to mourn her passing.
Funeral Services will be, 12 p.m., Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Charleston, with Chaplin G.R. Daniels officiating, with visitation two hours prior to services. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Pocatalico.
The family will accept online condolences at: cpjfuneralhome.com
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Johnson Family.