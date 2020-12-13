CATHARINE ELIZABETH "KATY" LEGG, 89, of Cross Lanes, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020, following a long illness.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Legg, parents, Robert and Pernina Butterworth, brother, Dr. David Butterworth, and granddaughter, Sara Rene Cooke.
Surviving are her children, Bruce Legg of Cross Lanes, Catharine "Cathy" Lewis of South Charleston, Susan Lockhart of Nitro, Brett Legg of Winfield, and Lisa Gilpen of Cross Lanes, 12 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.
She attended Twin City Bible Church in Nitro, WV.
There will be a family only graveside service held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her honor to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387 or at https://www.hospicecarewv.org/make-donation/
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro is assisting the Legg family