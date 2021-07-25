CATHERINE ALBERTA WORKMAN, 96, of Mt. Lookout, entered rest on July 19, 2021. She was born on November 12, 1924, to the late Cecil and Laura (Rider) Kiser, also preceded in death by husband Denvil J. Workman; siblings; brother, Donald Kiser, sister Betty Watson.
Catherine is survived by her children, Michael J. (Dianne) Workman, Donald Workman, Jefferson (Janet) Workman and Robin Workman, also survived by her sisters Betty Miller, and Norma Criner; grandchildren; Joelle (Justin) Arawjo, Justin (Jenny) Workman, Tyler (Taylor) Workman, Misi Workman Lair, Kari (John) Osborne, Jason (Toni) Workman, Mikell (Ashley) Workman, Anthony (Jerilea) Sizemore, Carey (Dustin) Smith, Bambie (Robert) Hill; great grandchildren, Jameson, Kinsey, Jemma, Rhys Workman, Reid Lair, Ely (Laura) Osborne, Gannon Osborne, Devlin Smith, Emily McComiskey, Wilson McComiskey, Leah Hill, and Bryant Hill.
Funeral Services for Catherine will be Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Pennington Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge, with visitation one hour Prior to the service, with Larry Skaggs officiating, Burial will follow at Rest Lawn Memory Gardens in Victor, WV.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.carlwilsonfuneralhome.com. Pennington Smith is honored to be serving the Workman family.