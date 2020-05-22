CATHERINE ANN TYE, 71, of Barboursville, passed away Tuesday, May 20, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service. The family requests that social distancing be respected during services.
Funerals for Friday, May 22, 2020
Absten, Ilona - 1 p.m., Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Allen, Jerry - 1 p.m., Pine Grove Cemetery, Sumerco.
Beard, Donovan - 12:30 p.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
Cobb Jr., Earl - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.
Dean, Elmer - 1 p.m., Beaver Creek Cemetery.
Foster, Lawrence - 2:45 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Hackney, Gerald - 11 a.m., Simons - Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood.
Harrison, Nadine - 2 p.m., Center Point Church, Liberty.
May, Ricky - 1 p.m., Hodam Cemetery, Spencer.
McHenry, Harlow - 1 p.m., Walker Memorial Park, Summersville.
Pauley, Anna - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Richardson, Tina - 1 p.m., Moore's Chapel Cemetery, Ashton.
Tenney, Betty - 2 p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.
Wills, James - 10:30 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park Chapel, London.
Wolfe, Sarah - 2 p.m., Bruce McDonald Memorial United Methodist Church, Man.
Wright, John - 2 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.