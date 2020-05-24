Catherine Ann Tye

Catherine Ann Tye
SYSTEM

CATHERINE ANN TYE, 71, of Barboursville, WV, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Gordon Rutherford. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville.

She was born November 11, 1948, in Logan County, a daughter of the late Orville and Lillie Parton Hamb. She was a special education teacher for 19 years in Kanawha County and was a member of Olive Missionary Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband Randy Tye; her children, Karen, Kathy, Kim (Barb), Don (Phaedra), and Donna (J.R.); brother, Teddy Hamb (Donna); special granddaughter, Danielle Tye; 13 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and three nephews, Ross Hamb (Serina), Ronnie Hamb (Kerrie), and Little Teddy Hamb (Tracey).

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service.

The family requests that social distancing be respected during services.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/ wallace.

