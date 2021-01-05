CATHERINE MILLS DOTSON, 72, of Williamstown, WV, passed away January 3, 2021 at her residence.
She was born February 25, 1948 in St. Albans, WV, the daughter of the late Edward and Catherine A'Hearn Mills.
Cathie had worked as an accountant over the years for several local businesses, but she also enjoyed being a loving housewife. She had served as secretary of the Rolling Oldies Car Club, was active with the Marietta Gun Club, Mountwood Park, her horse riding club and the historical society. She enjoyed her many trips to the beach and loved animals. Her faith was an important part of her life and she was a member of the Walnut Street Church of Christ in Belpre.
Cathie is survived by her husband Robert B. Dotson, sister Bettie A'Hearn, brother David Mills and niece Betsy Mills Bailey.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Robert Brian Dotson.
Funeral services will be 11 am Wednesday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Scott Rice officiating.
Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.
Visitation will be 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 on Tuesday and for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.