CATHERINE (CATHY) F. MILAM died peacefully on January 1, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Born April 1951 in Charleston, WV to Homer and Ileane Lawrence.
She will be remembered and cherished by her loving husband Michael of 50 years, daughters, Cassie (Scott) Ryan and Christi (Bryan) Carlson; grandchildren, Will, Lucas and Katee; great grandchildren and siblings, Connie (Rick) Wilson and Randy (Beverly) Lawrence and a host of family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father, mother and sister, Mary Buzzard. A private Celebration of Life is being held by the family.