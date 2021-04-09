CATHERINE GAYE BURROW "BIGG CAT", 52, of Marmet, WV went home to be with the Lord on April 1, 2021 after a short illness. She was a graduate of East Bank High School and an employee of Encova Insurance of 13 years.
Catherine leaves to mourn her loss, father and mother Isaac and Shirldenia Burrow of Kimberly, WV.; brother Scott (Carrie) Burrow of Scott Depot, WV; sister Shauna (Rawl) Kazee of Georgetown, Ky. Her pride and joy; nieces Tiara Terrell-Burrow, Amariano Burrow, Iyauna Kazee, and only nephew Isaiah Kazee. Great nephew Silas Jackson.
Catherine was the biggest WV Mountaineer fan on Saturdays and a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan on Sundays. She left a hole in our hearts and she will forever be missed.
Services will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Brookside Ministries, Mt. Carbon, WV. Viewing will be from 12 - 1 p.m., with the services starting at 1 p.m., with Joseph Booker officiating.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com