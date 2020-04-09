CATHERINE HENKEL CARTER, of Charleston, W.Va., died in her home on April 2, 2020, of undetermined causes.
She is survived by her children, Ellis, Celia, William and Eliza, the father of her children, Brendan Bell, parents, Elsie Prichard Carter and Bill Carter, brother, Fred Carter, all of Charleston, W.Va.; brother, Will Carter and sister-in-law Martha Cook Carter of Culloden, W.Va., and niece, Trace Carter of San Francisco, Calif.; sister, Alice Carter and brother-in-law Bruce Larson of Frederick, Md., and niece, Lily Larson; and aunt, Elizabeth "Tudy" Prichard Russell.
She was a devoted mother, licensed social worker, and always ready to open her home to homeless cats and dogs. Uncommonly loving and attuned to the suffering of others, she will be dearly missed.
In this time of the Coronavirus and social distancing, a ceremony with immediate family will be held on Friday, April 10.
Condolences may be sent to https://www.facebook.com/ willcarterwv or https://www.barlowbonsall.com/ obituaries/catherine-h-carter/#guestbook .
In lieu of flowers or food, contributions can made to the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25311 or https:// www.facebook.com/adopt charleston/.