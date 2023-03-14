CATHERINE LEE HALLORAN (CONWAY) died peacefully at her home in Charleston on March 9, 2023 at the age of 90.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Catherine was the daughter of Martin J. and Regina McAndrews Conway. She graduated from St. Ann's Academy and earned her bachelor's degree from Misericordia University in Dallas, Pennsylvania.
Catherine dedicated her life to being a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother who loved and supported her family in all their endeavors. She will be remembered and cherished for her engaging personality, irreverent sense of humor, and very kind heart. She had a dynamic and diverse group of friends who enriched her life.
Her loyalty to her family and friends was constant and true. She loved theatre trips to New York City, overseas travel with her husband Tom and their friends, and days spent at Hilton Head Island when her children were young. She was a longtime supporter and volunteer at The Charleston Light Opera Guild.
Catherine is survived by her children: Erin Oblinger and her husband Phillip of Cincinnati, Ohio, Thomas R. Halloran, Jr. and his wife Stacey of Charleston, and Kitty Sununu and her husband John of Rye Beach, New Hampshire.
She is also survived by her grandchildren: Holly Mott and husband Michael, Anne Pohlman and husband Gunnar, Elizabeth Mackey and husband Wil, Thomas R. Halloran III, Gretchen Halloran, John Hayes Sununu, Grace Sununu, and Charlotte Sununu; and her great grandchildren Georgie Mott, Darby Pohlman, and Louis Pohlman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband Thomas R. Halloran, Sr., and her daughter M. Lynn Halloran.
A funeral Mass will take place at Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 10 a.m. A reception and luncheon will follow at Edgewood Country Club at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Charleston Light Opera Guild, Post Office Box 1762, Charleston, West Virginia, 25326.