Catherine Lee Halloran
CATHERINE LEE HALLORAN (CONWAY) died peacefully at her home in Charleston on March 9, 2023 at the age of 90.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Catherine was the daughter of Martin J. and Regina McAndrews Conway. She graduated from St. Ann's Academy and earned her bachelor's degree from Misericordia University in Dallas, Pennsylvania.

