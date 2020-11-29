CATHERINE (FRAKER) BUTLER RITTER age 103 of Spring Valley, OH passed Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Funeral Service 12 p.m., Tuesday, December 1st at Washington Heights Baptist Church, Ohio. Morris Sons Funeral Home, Kettering, OH. Condolences may be sent to www.morris-sons.com.
