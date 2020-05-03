Catherine Sheppard Warden

CATHERINE CHRISTINE SHEPPARD WARDEN, 77, of St. Albans, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. Cathy was a food service helper at the Rehabilitation Center in Institute. She loved to paint and draw birds and nature scenes. Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, is honored to serve the Warden family.

Local Spotlight

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, May 3, 2020

Weaver, Sharon - 1 p.m., procession to leave Handley Funeral Home, Danville.