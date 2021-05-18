Catherine “Tink” Jaq Fisher

CATHERINE "TINK" JAQUAY FISHER, 76, born March 27th, 1945 passed away peacefully on May 15th 2021. She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph & Marguerite Jaquay, sister; Mary Esther Lee, sister; Pat Jaquay Hinson & brother in law Angus Hinson, brother; Joseph "Joey" Jaquay, nephew; Bryan Jaquay, husband; George Fisher and daughter; Pam Fisher Boles.
Tink worked as a paramedic for Valley Emergency Medical Services for many years. She ended her career with Audiology & Hearing Aid Services. She attended Montgomery High School. She was a member of the Montgomery Women's Club and a member of St. Anthony's Shrine Catholic Church in Boomer, WV.
She is survived by her son; Darin Fisher (Jeff & Andrew) of Charleston, WV, grandson; Christopher Harvey of Boomer, WV, granddaughter; Brittany Robertson (Brandy) of South Charleston, WV, son in law; Jay Boles of Boomer, WV, sister; Julie Jaquay Traylor (John) of Hilton Head, SC, brother; Robert Jaquay of Canaan Valley, WV and many special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Anthony's Shrine Catholic Church in Boomer, WV on May 19th at 1 p.m.. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.until 1 p.m. with mass beginning at 1 p.m., immediately followed by burial at Montgomery Memorial Park in London, WV. O'Dell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff and residents of Brookdale Charleston Gardens, where she resided the past two years
Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to CAMC Cancer Center in Charleston, WV.