Thank you for Reading.

Cathy A. (Barnes) Robinson
SYSTEM

CATHY A. (BARNES) ROBINSON, 70, of Charleston WV, received her angel wings on January 15, 2023, surrounded by her family and loved ones.

Cathy loved spending time cooking in the kitchen, with her loved ones and dog, BeBe, and scratching lottery tickets. She was always helping others as best she could.

Tags

Recommended for you