CATHY A. (BARNES) ROBINSON, 70, of Charleston WV, received her angel wings on January 15, 2023, surrounded by her family and loved ones.
Cathy loved spending time cooking in the kitchen, with her loved ones and dog, BeBe, and scratching lottery tickets. She was always helping others as best she could.
Cathy was preceded in death by her parents, Howard D. Barnes and Jerry S. Barnes, her brother, Paul D. Barnes, and her Husband, Rodney R. Robinson.
She is survived by her children; Tabitha (Sondra) Nolf of Clarion PA, Gerald S. Mann of WV, and Jayden R. Mann of Clarion PA. She is also survived by several grandchildren, Codie (Nicole) Dotterer of Kittanning PA, Jessie (Morgan) Dotterer of Clarion PA, Alista (Zack) McElravy of Clarion PA, Hunter Himes of Strattanville PA, and Oliver and Amelia Nolf of New Bethlehem PA and eleven great grandchildren with the newest expected in September 2023. Cathy is also survived by her sisters, Cheryl Barnes Mclane of WV and Frances Bonnett of NC, along with several nieces and a nephew and great nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and close friends.
A special thank you to the amazing staff at CAMC Memorial in Charleston WV for their amazing care and compassion in her final moments.